Ryan Grimm Tells Tim Dillon That Epstein Was ‘Right At The Center’ Of Shady Global Power Base Running the World

Drop Site News reporter Ryan Grimm told The Tim Dillon Show on Saturday that convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was part of the “nebulous” power elite called “The Davos Set” that essentially ran the world through access and blackmail.

“You know, when they say there was no Epstein operation, it’s like, the guy’s been doing a lot of operating for many decades, and at some point you’re gonna have to call that an operation,” Grimm said. “Because he keep becoming involved, he keeps being found, from Iran Contra all the way up to…the Syrian Civil War,” Grimm said. “He really does know where power flows and where money, commodity, and resources flow.”

Tim Dillon asked Grimm to categorize Epstein’s purpose in the elite organization as members tipped the scales to benefit their interests.

“Is he an agent? Is he an associate? What, in the murky world of intelligence, what was Jeffrey Epstein? Was he employed like by the Mossad, or the CIA, or MI6?”

Grimm claimed Epstein “was operating on a layer above” the CIA or Mossad, and that those spy networks basically worked for him and his powerful friends.

Grimm called “The Davos Set” a trans-national “nebulous organization” and said Epstein was an “integral player.”

“He’s right there at the center of this fundamentally undemocratic global institution that’s not even an institution, it’s just kind of this amoebic type of entity. He’s right there in the middle of it and he still has to jockey for power. But he is then able to deploy his own assets, whether it’s Mossad or whether it’s people in the CIA, in order to serve he and his allies’ own interests.”

Grimm said that Epstein was extremely useful to the organization because he lived in the “grey area” without morals.

“To work in that realm of the spy world, in the shadows, you’re going to be a con-artist,” Grimm said. They turned to Epstein when they had to move “diamonds, guns, money…and it had to be done off the books.”

Grimm said that Epstein’s sex trafficking had an implied component of blackmail to them. In other words, Epstein’s powerful friends all understood that Epstein could turn on them at any time, which kept everyone in line. Grimm said he’s hoping to find blackmail evidence in the continued release of the Epstein files.

Watch above.