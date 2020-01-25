Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wife defended climate activist Greta Thunberg – and even took a shot at her own husband – in a quickly deleted post to her Instagram Saturday.

Actress and producer Louise Linton said “I stand with Greta on this issue (I don’t have a degree in economics either). We need to drastically reduce our use of fossil fuels.” According to New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi, Linton deleted the post just about a half-hour after it went up.

steven mnuchin’s wife, the actress Louise Linton, posted this on Instagram after his comments on Greta Thunberg. pic.twitter.com/1T1a38LzFQ — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) January 25, 2020

Actress and producer Louise Linton, who is married to US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, says she stands with @GretaThunberg Note how Linton says “I don’t have a degree in economics either” This is in response to Mnuchin saying that Thunberg should study economics. pic.twitter.com/W8JFqbWIdd — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 25, 2020

UPDATE: Louise Linton appears to have already deleted the post. Altogether it was up for about 30 minutes. https://t.co/NqDkdHHq0U pic.twitter.com/yIRTegGll5 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 25, 2020



Earlier this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mnuchin took a shot at Thunberg’s activism in comments to press.

“After she goes and studies economics in college she can come back and explain that to us,” Mnuchin said of Thunberg calling for divestment in fossil fuels.

Thunberg had already responded to the jibe, saying “it doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up.”

My gap year ends in August, but it doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/1virpuOyYG — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 23, 2020

