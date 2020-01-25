comScore

Steve Mnuchin’s Wife Louise Linton Defends Greta Thunberg, Knocks Husband in Now-Deleted Instagram Post

By Connor MannionJan 25th, 2020, 4:56 pm
Louise Linton and Steven Mnuchin

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wife defended climate activist Greta Thunberg – and even took a shot at her own husband – in a quickly deleted post to her Instagram Saturday.

Actress and producer Louise Linton said “I stand with Greta on this issue (I don’t have a degree in economics either). We need to drastically reduce our use of fossil fuels.” According to New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi, Linton deleted the post just about a half-hour after it went up.


Earlier this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mnuchin took a shot at Thunberg’s activism in comments to press.

“After she goes and studies economics in college she can come back and explain that to us,” Mnuchin said of Thunberg calling for divestment in fossil fuels.

Thunberg had already responded to the jibe, saying “it doesn’t take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don’t add up.”

