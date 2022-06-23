Swalwell Hits Back At Greene With Audio of Threat Using Her Words: ‘Marjorie Loves to Play the Victim. But She’s an Inciter of Violence’

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) ended a Twitter spat with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday night with audio of a threat he received against his family from a man parroting accusations from Greene’s tweet.

The exchange began with Swalwell tweeting, “Today I gave a tour in the Capitol and was stopped by a father with his young boy. The father yelled at me ‘Hey Swalwell’ and then told his son, ‘that’s Swalwell. He’s trouble. He doesn’t back Trump.’”

“I kept walking and felt sad for the boy. He’s being raised in a cult family,” added the California Democrat.

Greene replied to the tweet, writing, “No way that happened.”

“Because we all know good Trump-supporting fathers would say, ‘that’s the Democrat who had sex with a Chinese spy,’” she added.

No way that happened. Because we all know good Trump supporting fathers would say, “that’s the Democrat who had sex with a Chinese spy.” https://t.co/6deaeG3tIB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 22, 2022

Accusations that Swalwell had an affair with a Chinese spy are a popular jab on the American right based on a 2020 Axios story that revealed “a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang, targeted up-and-coming local politicians in the Bay Area and across the country who had the potential to make it big on the national stage.”

Swalwell actually reported Fang Fang to the FBI and has refused to comment further on the story, including on allegations he had a sexual relationship with Fang Fang – for which there is no concrete evidence.

Swalwell hit back at Greene writing:

Marjorie loves to play the victim. But she’s an inciter of violence. Her constant attacks — even after the FBI said I was never suspected of wrongdoing — lead to threatening calls like this. This caller from today threatened to kill my three children.

Swalwell attached audio from a threatening voicemail he received parroting Greene’s rhetoric: “Hey, you little c**ksucker. You still banging the Chinese spy Fang Fang? We’re coming to your house this weekend. Gon’ get you and them little mutant bastards, them little mutant offspring of yours. We’re gon’ get ya.”

Have a LISTEN 🔊 Marjorie loves to play the victim. But she’s an inciter of violence. Her constant attacks — even after the FBI said I was never suspected of wrongdoing — lead to threatening calls like this. This caller from today threatened to kill my three children. https://t.co/MlR1ogAxN3 pic.twitter.com/xVWosh1Uco — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 23, 2022

