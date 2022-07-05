Tech Reporter Taylor Lorenz Wants You to Stop Calling Her a ‘Covid Doomer,’ Says Doctors Not Real Experts If They Downplay ‘Long Covid’

Washington Post tech reporter Taylor Lorenz is requesting people stop calling her a “Covid doomer” and listening to any “blue check doctors” on Twitter who dare to downplay the effects of “Long Covid.”

In a Tuesday Twitter thread, Lorenz, who has stirred up plenty of controversy with her own stories in the past, claimed that any doctors who do not recognize that “Covid complacency” had “opened the door to rampant illness & devastating long-term damage” are actually not health experts at all.

“Don’t listen to blue check doctors on Twitter who consistently downplay Long Covid or the virus’ devastating long-term effects,” Lorenz declared. “COVID complacency has opened the door to rampant illness & devastating long-term damage. Any ‘expert’ who doesn’t recognize that is not an expert.”

Lorenz, who has claimed she PTSD from online harassment, wrote later in her thread that she’s exhausted being labeled a “Covid doomer.” Those labeling her this are not just online critics, but people the reporter says are “content to let medically vulnerable, disabled, elderly people suffer and die.”

“I can’t explain how exhausting it is to be called a “COVID doomer” all day by ppl who are content to let medically vulnerable, disabled, elderly people suffer and die,” she wrote.

Those downplaying Covid are simply selling “false hope to an unwitting public,” she further claimed.

