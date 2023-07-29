Ted Cruz Expected Hunter Biden To Stand Up and Demand ‘Do You Know Who My Father Is?’ In Open Court

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told Maria Bartiromo he was almost expecting Hunter Biden to literally stand up and demand “Do you know who my father is?” in court when the plea deal on tax charges collapsed this week, “Because that’s really their defense.”

Cruz suggested on Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street Saturday that the DOJ and Attorney General Merrick Garland have been committing crimes as part of an effort to cover up not just Hunter’s crimes, but those of President Joe Biden, too, who he said “the evidence suggests has made a business for years of selling favors to foreign oligarchs and enemies of America.”

Bartiromo asked about the “arrogance” of Hunter Biden’s attorneys even thinking their client could get a walk on all on future criminal investigations just by pleading guilty to the two tax charges, and Cruz responded that the whole situation is even worse than just a sweetheart deal.

Cruz brought up the IRS whistleblower hearing, saying that they testified “as to Merrick Garland lying under oath, a felony,” and that Garland and the DOJ were obstructing justice to protect both Bidens.

He also brought up the FBI FD-1023 form released by Sen. Chuck Grassley which detailed a confidential source has alleged to investigators “that Joe Biden as Vice President of the United States had received a $5 million bribe – had solicited it, and had received it from a Ukrainian oligarch in exchange for official favors as vice president of the United States.”

“That’s bribery. That’s a felony,” he said.

He said all that coming out in the last few weeks is what put on the pressure that eventually had the plea deal fall apart. “The prosecutor realized that they would look like idiots, that that the patsies they were playing would be transparent to everyone, given this mountain of new evidence,” he said.

“And I almost I really was waiting for Hunter to stand up and say, ‘Do you know who my father is?” said Cruz. “Because that’s really their defense: His daddy’s in the Oval, and so none of this counts.”

“Really, it’s all about making sure nobody looks to the big guy for his involvement,” he said. “That’s why this is an issue of public concern. It’s not one troubled soul with with a drug problem. It is the president of the United States who the evidence suggests has made a business for years of selling favors to foreign oligarchs and enemies of America.”

Watch the clip above, via Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street on Fox Business Network.

