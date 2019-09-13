A state representative for Texas directed an ominous threat toward Beto O’Rourke over Twitter in response to his pledge to initiate a sweeping new gun control plan.

During ABC’s Democratic primary debate, O’Rourke spoke about the recent mass shooting in his home town of El Paso. When he was asked by a moderator about gun confiscation, he said he supported the confiscation of weapons of war. “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47!” he exclaimed. “We’re not going to allow it to be used against a fellow American anymore.”

O’Rourke claimed his position is supported in red states, but state representative Briscoe Cain of Texas doesn’t seem to agree, judging by this threat he issued at the end of the debate:

O’Rourke responded to Cain: “This is a death threat, Representative. Clearly, you shouldn’t own an AR-15—and neither should anyone else.”

