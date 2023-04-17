Former President Donald Trump ripped Mick Mulvaney, his ex-chief of staff in a post on Truth Social Monday night.

It is unclear what prompted the post at that particular time, but Mulvaney has been critical of his former boss. Last month he went on Fox News and said won’t vote for Trump, who is running for president in 2024.

“Would you support him if he were the nominee?” Neil Cavuto asked.

“No,” Mulvaney replied. “I don’t think he can win. I’m not interested in backing somebody who can’t win. He can win a Republican primary. I think today he’s the smart money to win the Republican primary.

He later added, “I’m not interested in backing a loser.”

Trump did not hold back on Mulvaney, who currently works for CBS News:

Since leaving Washington, I haven’t heard much about Liddle’ Mick Mulvaney, perhaps the dumbest person, along with John Bolton, working at the White House. He was “Acting” Chief of Staff because I never would have named him to the permanent position. Merely a “backbencher,” who once gave a news conference that was legendarily bad, he is now with CBS Fake News, and should be grateful to the man who made him “famous.” This guy was uncharismatic, a born loser. No wonder they have No Ratings!

The former president was likely referring to a 2019 press briefing in which Mulvaney tried to explain Trump’s phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump asked the president to investigate any business dealings the Biden family had in the country in exchange for foreign aid to the country. Joe Biden was viewed as the potential Democratic nominee at the time. Trump was ultimately impeached over the call.

Mulvaney’s presser went so poorly, Trump ally Sean Hannity expressed shock and anger.

“What is Mulvaney even talking about? I just think he’s dumb, I really do. I don’t even think he knows what he’s talking about. That’s my take on it,” Hannity told listeners of his radio show.

Mulvaney was Trump’s third chief of staff, serving barely more than a year. He was succeeded by Mark Meadows, who has been a central figure in the investigations in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.

