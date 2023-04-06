‘The Court is in Crisis’: Clarence Thomas’ Reported Failure to Disclose Lavish Gifts From GOP Billionaire Donor Explodes on Twitter

ProPublica appears to have sparked a looming media uproar with their bombshell report on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ acceptance of luxurious perks from a Republican megadonor, which Thomas never disclosed as required by law.

The report delves into multiple instances over the years where the conservative justice and his wife, Ginni, were treated to lavish vacations, yacht cruises, and flights on a private jet, all on the dime of billionaire real estate developer Harlan Crow. ProPublica analyzed flight records, internal documents, and interviews with dozens of Crow’s employees to track his access to Thomas and the number of times he schmoozed with Crow and his friends while accepting princely trips to exclusive locations.

Crow gave ProPublica a statement on his friendliness with the Thomases while claiming he and his cohorts “never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue.” However, ProPublica reports that Justice Thomas never revealed anything about this in his financial disclosures, which raises the possibility he violated ethical norms along with a law requiring public officials to disclose these kinds of gifts.

From the article:

“It’s incomprehensible to me that someone would do this,” said Nancy Gertner, a retired federal judge appointed by President Bill Clinton. When she was on the bench, Gertner said, she was so cautious about appearances that she wouldn’t mention her title when making dinner reservations: “It was a question of not wanting to use the office for anything other than what it was intended.” Virginia Canter, a former government ethics lawyer who served in administrations of both parties, said Thomas “seems to have completely disregarded his higher ethical obligations.” “When a justice’s lifestyle is being subsidized by the rich and famous, it absolutely corrodes public trust,” said Canter, now at the watchdog group CREW. “Quite frankly, it makes my heart sink.”

Thomas has been a regular magnet of controversy for years, and ProPublica notes that the ethical complications of their report come amid recurring scrutiny of Ginni Thomas’ involvement in the events proceeding the January 6th Capitol Riot. Thus, ProPublica’s report had a major splash on Twitter, where news observers were shocked and alarmed by the implications surrounding the Thomases.

Incredible reporting (again) from ProPublica. The Court is in crisis https://t.co/7HncwLpOwU — Stephanie Kirchgaessner (@skirchy) April 6, 2023

Our country is poisoned from within. Ethics be damned. And with his wife, Ginni, being a major GOP influencer with multiple organizations that funnel and accept money in GOP circles—and certified Q quack—Clarence Thomas should not be allowed anywhere near a judicial decision.… https://t.co/0dnA5R3Yp1 — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) April 6, 2023

I'm old enough to remember when Clarence Thomas was insisting that justices aren't political. https://t.co/GnN5wNbkrf — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) April 6, 2023

Good morning! America’s political system is extremely corrupt. https://t.co/kaqNbmPlYd — Matt Duss (@mattduss) April 6, 2023

There’s been a lot of talk by MAGA Republicans this week about the judge in NYC. If you want to talk about a judge & their family let’s talk about Justice Clarence Thomas & his wife Ginni… https://t.co/FltqDNtbLS — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) April 6, 2023

We need Supreme Court ethics reform & Clarence Thomas should be impeached. He has been bought. https://t.co/7cEXwRiZlh — Po Murray (@po_murray) April 6, 2023

It's not incomprehensible when you view yourself as a political actor on behalf of the conservative elite and are supremely confident you are above the law. https://t.co/QbBbbAslt7 — Max Steele (@maxasteele) April 6, 2023

This seems not ok at all https://t.co/JlWeI5yj32 — Gabriel Bosslet (@gbosslet) April 6, 2023

I’ve been a member of the Supreme Court Bar for over 30 years and was proud of it for most of those years. The Court has been in steady decline under John Roberts and now it’s just a tool of the Republican Party. A 21 year old Lieutenant would be punished for Thomas’s behavior. https://t.co/sIdwpeeVfA — Moe Davis (U.S. Air Force, Retired) (@ColMorrisDavis) April 6, 2023

The corruption here is so casual, so premeditated, so routine, so defiant, this might require John Roberts to adopt a whole new manner of pretending he doesn’t see it. https://t.co/nTHls6Q4LX — Francis Wilkinson (@fdwilkinson) April 6, 2023

No wonder Thomas ruled that these kinds of perks did not count as corruption. https://t.co/gD1GRTFC5s — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 6, 2023

This is a bombshell, breaking from ⁦@propublica⁩

Clear violations of federal ethics laws and disclosure requirements.

Reminiscent of the scandal that forced the resignation from the Court of Abe Fortas in 1969. https://t.co/a4w8t35nJV — Richard Tofel (@dicktofel) April 6, 2023

they’re all insanely corrupt https://t.co/gFXAsMx4lU — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) April 6, 2023

Compromised is an understatement for Clarence Thomas.

Between this, his wife’s kookery, insane J6 involvement, influence and his rulings around J6 issues, he shouldn’t be anywhere near anyone’s bench. This story needs more attention. https://t.co/AVNZnmC3ul — Tara Setmayer 🌻 (@TaraSetmayer) April 6, 2023

