‘That is False’: Ace Reporter Hammers Senate Dem For Wrongly Using His Reporting At Hearing

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) received a stern fact check on Tuesday from Wall Street Journal reporter Brian Schwartz after Gallego cited his reporting to try to bludgeon Trump’s Fed chair nominee, Kevin Warsh, during his confirmation hearing.

“Sen. Gallego said at the hearing that the president confirmed to us he asked Kevin Warsh to cut interest rates,” wrote Schwartz on social media, adding:

That is false- our reporting does not say Trump asked him to cut interest rates. He asked Warsh if he could trust him to SUPPORT the cut of interest rates.

“It’s an important difference,” added Schwartz, the Journal’s White House economic policy reporter.

Sen. Gallego said at the hearing that the president confirmed to us he asked Kevin Warsh to cut interest rates. That is false- our reporting does not say Trump asked him to cut interest rates. He asked Warsh if he could trust him to SUPPORT the cut of interest rates. It's an… https://t.co/NlMmy8y9h2 — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbWSJ) April 21, 2026

During his questioning of Warsh, Gallego said, “Earlier today, you said to Senator Kennedy that President Trump never demanded you to cut interest rates in your job interview. Is that your sworn testimony?”

“That is, Senator,” replied Warsh.

“Okay. Well, someone here is lying then, because it’s either you or President Trump, because in an interview with the Wall Street Journal of December 12th, President Trump confirmed that he pressed you on your commitment to support interest rate cuts,” replied Gallego, adding:

And I quote: “During a 45-minute meeting with Warsh on Wednesday at the White House, the president pressed Warsh on whether he could trust him to support interest rate cuts if he were chosen to lead the central bank.” According to people familiar with the meeting, Trump in the general interview confirmed that. Repeating — Mr. Chairman, I’d like to enter for the record the Wall Street Journal article, December 12th: “Trump Says He’s Leaning Towards Warsh to Lead the Fed.” This brings up an issue of credibility at this point. Who’s lying here? Is it you or the president? Because the president confirmed that he did ask you to cut interest rates.

“Senator, there is, of course, a third alternative. You cite a couple of reporters for a leading financial newspaper. I recall reading that story at the time,” added Warsh as Gallego pushed, “Did they issue a correction?”

“I think those reporters either need better sources or better journalistic standards,” Warsh replied as Gallego pushed again, “Did you ask for a correction?”

“There are things in the newspaper, Senator, that I see all the time that don’t strike my ears as correct,” Warsh concluded.

Watch the clip above.

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