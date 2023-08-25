‘The Actual F*ck, What!?’ Ben Shapiro Goes Nuclear on Tucker-Trump ‘Propaganda’ Interview

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro tore into Tucker Carlson’s “softball” interview with former president Donald Trump that aired during the first Republican primary debate in a frustrated rant on Thursday.

“The nature of this particular interview was just Tucker not asking him anything remotely difficult,” asserted Shapiro, who took particular offense to a question Carlson asked Trump about his own vice president, Mike Pence.

“Tucker has principles, obviously. He speaks about them regularly. This would have been a great opportunity for him to ask the former president and leading Republican candidate about some of those principles,” said Shapiro. “He didn’t do any of it.”

The takedown continued in earnest with Shapiro going nuclear over an “insane” Pence question.

“I mean, how soft were the softballs that Tucker was throwing to Donald Trump?” he raged. “He asked Donald Trump to rip on Mike Pence by suggesting that Donald Trump had always been very nice to Mike Pence. This question is so bizarre. I, like, I don’t even know what to say about this.”

In the clip, Carlson asks, Trump: “You’ve always been nice to Pence, I’ve never heard you criticize Pence, you defended him in public many, many times, he’s out there attacking you, um, what is that?”

“What?!” shouted Shapiro over top of the clip playing, letting out a serious of incredulous noises over the framing.

Trump has relentlessly attacked Pence over the last year, calling him “liddle,” “delusional,” and “not a very good person,” among other insults.

Shapiro said the question was “absurd.”

“‘You’ve always been nice to Mike Pence’? The actual f*ck, What! What!” said the Daily Wire host before summarizing Trump’s attempts to get him to overturn the results of the 2020 election, characterization of Pence as a “coward,” and inaction as a mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence” closed in on Pence’s position.

“Uh, he was always, ‘you were always very nice to Mike Pence’ is one of the craziest Orwellian statements I have ever heard. ‘You were always very nice to Mike Pence’ is an insane statement. That’s, that’s like truly, that’s a crazy, crazy question,” he said. “But that was the nature of this, uh, that was the nature of this interview. Which again, softball interview on Twitter, did it counter program Fox? Not really. You know, I watched both. I doubt very many people actually did.”

The critique continued, with Shapiro pointing out what Carlson could or should have asked but didn’t.

“The question to Trump should be: okay, how are you going to un-steal it? Right? That’s like a question that, whether you love Trump, whether you hate Trump, like, that’s a really good question that Trump has never answered,” he said. “You say the election was stolen in 2020, but you won. But it was stolen. But you won. So let’s say the same thing happens this time. What is your plan to un-steal the election?”

“Is that the question Tucker asked? Nah. He asked him the question of, like, ‘why are people so mean to you?'” said Shapiro with disdain.

Shapiro finished his rant by blasting Carlson for conducting what he said was outright propaganda.

“That’s what the entire interview was. That’s not counterprogramming, I’m sorry, that really is not. I mean, it’s just a propaganda, 45-minute softball for for Trump. That’s all that is,” he said. “I mean, just, realistically speaking. Now, you may love it. Maybe that’s your bag, but that’s what it is. In that — How are you simultaneously so brave and yet so humble? And that’s what that interview was.”

“I’m .. ehhhh,” he concluded in disgust.

Watch above via The Ben Shapiro Show.

