The Washington Post changed the headline of an opinion piece by Fareed Zakaria after facing intense backlash on Twitter over the suggestion that Democrats should “Forget Pronouns.”

The article was first posted on Thursday with the headline, “Forget Pronouns: Democrats need to become the party of building things,” and Zakaria shared the article on Twitter with the commentary that getting “stuff done” is “a lot more important to most Americans than using the right pronouns.”

Zakaria’s message was widely criticized, with many emphasizing the importance of respecting pronouns and paying attention to the needs of transgender people. Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, wrote, “It is wildly inappropriate to instruct Democrats to toss aside an entire group of Americans in order to win.”

It is wildly inappropriate to instruct Democrats to toss aside an entire group of Americans in order to win. Democrats are making historic investments and bold moves while proposing life-saving and democracy-strengthening legislation that republicans continue to vote no on. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) July 15, 2022

Others attacked Zakaria for focusing on the issue of pronouns and trans people without providing evidence it is actually preventing progress on other issues.

As of 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, the headline of the article had changed and included no mention of pronouns in the title. It now simply reads, “Democrats need to become the party of building things.” Other than the headline, the text of the article remains the same and no editor’s note has been attached to explain the change of headline.

Zakaria defended his article, writing on Twitter, “I hope it is clear that I am NOT arguing against any minority groups. (I belong to several myself.) I am arguing against giving Republicans an easy way to demagogue and divert attention. If the Democrats are wiped out in the midterms, it will not help these embattled groups any!”

I hope it is clear that I am NOT arguing against any minority groups. (I belong to several myself.) I am arguing against giving Republicans an easy way to demagogue and divert attention. If the Democrats are wiped out in the midterms, it will not help these embattled groups any! — Fareed Zakaria (@FareedZakaria) July 15, 2022

Mediaite reached out to the Washington Post for comment, but has not yet received a reply.

This is a wild misreading of that Times poll to begin with, but if you conflate civil rights with pronoun etiquette and are completely unaware that you’re parroting a transphobic GOP talking point, maybe step back from the keyboard. pic.twitter.com/CtxxugbWnj — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) July 15, 2022

I want to meet the democrats obsessed with pronouns and pleasing their activist base that big media columnists like @FareedZakaria are always completely making up — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 15, 2022

It's notable that Mr. Zakaria's column offers zero examples of Democrats "caring too much" about pronouns, despite that claim being literally half his thesis. If @FareedZakaria bothered to chat with trans people, he might learn we've been on the back-burner for quite time. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) July 15, 2022

What the hell are you on about, @FareedZakaria? This is a truly deranged column. pic.twitter.com/uxJssGkfHT — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 15, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com