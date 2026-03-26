‘They’re Cutting Their D*cks Off!’ Benny Johnson Tells CPAC Crowd They Need to ‘Out-Breed’ the Left to ‘Win’ Culture War

Benny Johnson on Thursday urged Republicans to “out-breed” the left to “win” the culture war during a fiery speech at CPAC.

On the second day of the conference — which President Donald Trump opted to skip for the first time in nearly a decade — Johnson pulled up a several graphics to argue that the future was bright for American conservatives. In one of those graphics, young voters were asked how they defined “personal success.” The top priority among young male Trump voters was having children. For young female Trump voters, gaining financial independence topped the list. Johnson continued:

When asked what the major priority is for their lives, young Trump voters — men and women — said my no. 1 priority is having children and starting a family. That is the culture war right there! That is the victory, ladies and gentlemen! Because the left– we’re gonna just out-breed them! Can I get a witness? Can I get an “amen”? We’re just gonna out-breed the left! You ever met a lib? They’re hideous. Nobody wants to have sex with them! The pink hair, the yellow teeth, plus they’re cutting their dicks off! It makes it very easy for us! I don’t know why. It’s not up to me. They’re the ones who choose to do it!

Benny Johnson: We're just gonna out-breed the Left pic.twitter.com/8kBG8zQbHZ — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 26, 2026

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