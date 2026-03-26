MS NOW Reports Live From CPAC: ‘A Lot of Empty Space Here’

For the first time in 10 years, President Donald Trump is skipping the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC_, which may account for a smaller-than-usual crowd turning out to tout the year’s Republican achievements.

MS NOW’s Chris Jansing reminded views that last year’s CPAC was “celebratory” because “Trump had been elected. Elon Musk was wielding a chainsaw, promising to cut the budget. But today, as the gathering reconvenes, those savings never materialized. The deficit is rising, and President Trump is poised to miss the event for the first time in a decade,” Jansing said.

As Trump’s approval ratings continue to tumble, MS NOW’s Rosa Flores reported on the “mood” at CPAC.

“I got to tell you, there’s a lot of empty space,” Flores began. “I would have expected more people to be here. But everything that I hear, it’s, a lot of it because President Trump is not expected to be here.”

Flores continued:

Chris, I got to tell you, I’ve spoken to a lot of people today and my head is still spinning a little bit because I asked people a lot of questions, and what I was receiving was an alternative reality. I asked, for example, about the Fox News poll that you just mentioned showing President Trump’s disapproval rating, and people said that they didn’t believe it. And I said, “Wait, but this is Fox News! You don’t believe the Fox News poll?” They didn’t believe that. I asked them about gas prices. And they say that they don’t blame President Trump. They say that it was worse under President Biden. And I said, “Wait, but the president decided to attack Iran. That restricted supply. There’s a whole supply and demand thing.” They say, no, they don’t blame him.

Flores said when she asked about the Iran war, several people told her that was “America first” and that Trump was working for America’s best interest.

She then spoke to a woman who said she was upset at first when her son recently registered for the selective service.

“But then I saw these three boys that were publicly hung in Iran. That regime has been threatening Americans and has been killing Americans for years,” the woman said. “If my son was called to go, I would still support the war.”

Flores said she asked the mother and her friend, “What about Barron Trump?”

“Both mothers agreed that if soldiers were sent to war, if this woman’s son was sent to war, they both agreed that Barron Trump should also serve in the military,” Flores said. “And I said, ‘Well, do you think that he would actually do that?’ And they said, well, they think that he would do the right thing.”

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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