‘This Is Nuts’: Trump’s Deputy AG Roasted For Bragging About Purging DOJ And FBI

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche kicked a wave of mockery and scorn on Thursday by wildly claiming everyone in the executive branch must be loyal to the current president and that his DOJ refuses to put up with “partisan actors.” Blanche previously worked as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney before being installed as the number two official at the Justice Department.

“And when it comes to the FBI, which takes a lot of criticism, especially because of what happened over the past several years, Director Patel has cleaned house there, too. There isn’t a single man or woman with a gun — a federal agent — still in that organization that had anything to do with the prosecution of President Trump,” Blanche said on stage at the Conservative Political Action Committee’s annual confab, adding:

And I want folks to realize what that means. President Trump, for the first time in modern history, has said, “I am the president, and if you work in the executive branch, you work for me.” And guess what? We can all read the Constitution. He’s right. And unfortunately, past administrations — Republican included — have just resigned themselves to putting up with partisan actors within the Department of Justice. We do not.

Mark Zaid, an anti-Trump national security lawyer, shared the clip and wrote, “Thank you Deputy Director Blanche for providing yet another great court exhibit for our ongoing (and more forthcoming) litigation against FBI, DOJ and this Administration for its unlawful political filings of federal employees who simply performed their jobs.”

Thank you Deputy Director Blanche for providing yet another great court exhibit for our ongoing (and more forthcoming) litigation against FBI, DOJ and this Administration for its unlawful political filings of federal employees who simply performed their jobs. https://t.co/ajyQzcbE4m — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) March 26, 2026

The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols accused Blanche of knowing his remarks were false, “He’s a lawyer and he’s not a stupid man. He knows better.”

He’s a lawyer and he’s not a stupid man. He knows better. https://t.co/O5pE11p5ZV — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 26, 2026

Below are some additional reactions:

Deputy AG is actually bragging about the FBI Director firing career agents and staff for doing their job and that now the agency is has nothing but MAGA cultists. This is nuts. https://t.co/a0dbyagCXz — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) March 26, 2026

Yes, this is creepy, but it's also the latest reminder that no one in the Trump administration is working for the people. They only work for Trump. https://t.co/rzVeXsK3No — kenny jacobs🌻 (@kennyjacobs) March 26, 2026

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