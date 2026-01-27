‘This Is SICK’: Megyn Kelly Accuses Kara Swisher of ‘Trying To Get Stephen Miller Killed’

Megyn Kelly took exception to remarks by Kara Swisher, who compared White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to a top-ranking official in Nazi Germany.

Swisher’s comments came amid the Trump administration’s ongoing crackdown in Minnesota, where immigration agents have swarmed the Twin Cities area. Miller has been one of the leading proponents of the administration’s deportation regime, which has come under severe criticism in recent weeks after immigration agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens and are holding immigrant children in detention camps.

On the Pivot podcast, hosted by Swisher and Scott Galloway, Swisher likened Miller, who is Jewish, to Heinrich Himmler. Swisher also drew a parallel between Miller and Karl Bendetsen, who was the architect of Japanese internment in the U.S. during World War II.

“And I would last like to call out Stephen Miller, who is in the center of this,” Swisher said. “We always focus on Trump, as we often focus on the top people. But Stephen Miller, like a man named Bendetsen, he was the one who created the internment camps for Japanese, Heinrich Himmler in the Nazi regime, this is what he is. Trump, of course, gets most of the blame being at the top. But people like Stephen Miller will go down in history as evil, have blood on his hands, and should be jailed at the very end of this.”

Kelly quote-tweeted the clip in question and erupted on Swisher on Tuesday night.

“This is SICK,” Kelly wrote. “She’s trying to get @StephenM killed. Why else would you say he’s Himmler? Deranged and so far beyond the pale. We can’t become immune to it.”

This is SICK. She’s trying to get @StephenM killed. Why else would you say he’s Himmler? Deranged and so far beyond the pale. We can’t become immune to it. https://t.co/xn5UNamtGz — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 28, 2026

On Saturday, Border Patrol agents shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Immediately after the shooting, Miller deemed Pretti a would-be “assassin,” a claim utterly contradicted by video of the killing. On Tuesday, Miller dialed back his rhetoric, stating that the agents who killed Pretti “may not have been following” protocol.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!