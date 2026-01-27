Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) issued a cryptic message to Iranian protesters on Tuesday, telling Fox host Sean Hannity that “help will be on the way” before abruptly changing the subject.

Graham appeared on Tuesday’s Hannity to discuss the anti-government protests that surged through Iran in early January. The senator has been one of the most vocal advocates for U.S. military action in Iran, urging President Donald Trump to make good on his promise to send help to protestors.

Trump initially claimed that “help” was “on the way” to the protestors, threatening military action if demonstrators were killed. He then abruptly stepped back from his threats, declaring that “the killing in Iran is stopping” and signaling he would accept Iranian rulers’ invitation to talk.

Yet Trump also confirmed that a “massive armada” was on its way to the area “just in case,” telling reporters on Thursday that his administration intended to keep a close eye on the country.

Graham, who initially decried the president’s change of heart surrounding military action, struck a much more supportive tone on Tuesday.

“Let’s start with the idea that Donald Trump is Reagan-plus,” said Graham, employing a reference he’s used previously to describe the president’s foreign policy. “A man of peace but not to be trifled with.”

Graham reiterated the president’s initial promise to protestors, telling Hannity he hoped the conflict could be resolved without violence, despite continued reports that the Iranian Government murdered tens of thousands of demonstrators. Graham then delivered a message to the Iranian people.

“Here’s what I think. When Donald Trump promises you something, he’ll deliver. To the Iranian people, President Trump has your back. Help will be on the way,” he said. “I’m not going to say anymore.”

Graham then turned to discussing the administration’s recent choice to send border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis to oversee immigration operations– without elaborating on his statement.

Later in the program, the senator made a statement directly to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in which he struck a similar, cryptic chord.

“To the ayatollah and that crowd, you underestimate Donald Trump at your own peril,” he said. “Stay tuned.”

