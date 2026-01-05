Tim Allen Reveals to Bill Maher the Job Donald Trump Actually Wanted Before He Became President

There is an alternate history where President Donald Trump goes to Hollywood instead of Washington, D.C.

That’s according to comedian Tim Allen, who told Bill Maher on the latest Club Random podcast on Monday that Trump told him he wanted to become a big time film producer.

“I met the dude at [a] dinner with his wife, who was genuinely a wonderful person… and he was thinking of moving to Los Angeles and being a movie producer,” Allen said.

“Really?” an amused Maher said.

Allen said the dinner with the president and Melania Trump happened around his last or second-to-last season starring on The Apprentice — which would put the meal in the 2014-15 range.

“And he was talking about movies. He said “I really like the film business.’ More than that, the guy’s addicted to comedy,” Allen continued.

The Shifting Gears star said he was “killing at the table” and Trump marveled at his talent. “What a gift,” Trump told Allen, the comic said.

Both Allen and Maher then both agreed that Trump is a “good listener.” Maher said that was clear to him when he dined with Trump at the White House last March.

“This is what the left hated me [for] — that I went to the White House and talked and did not lie and say ‘Here’s a monster in the White House,'” Maher said. “You got to deal with him on a personal level.”

Later in the episode, Allen said he noticed Trump lost the twinkle in his eye for Tinseltown when they talked more about the moviemaking business.

Allen said Trump wanted to know what you do if ticket sales are bad on a $200 million flick. When Allen said there wasn’t much you can do, Trump asked, “Yeah, but you got to make up the loss somehow. How do you make up the loss?”

The comedian told him there were small tax breaks, but otherwise studios just lost their money. That’s when Trump instantly realized he did not want to be a producer, Allen said.

“He goes ‘OH!’ and he like completely decided at that moment ‘I’m not gonna get in this business,'” Allen said.

That cracked Maher up.

“He says, ‘If I buy a bad building and it won’t sell, I still have the f*cking building,'” Allen added.

