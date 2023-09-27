Tim Scott Suggests Welfare Is Harder to ‘Survive’ For Black Families Than Slavery Was: ‘The Black Father Out of the Household’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) railed against the modern welfare state in dramatic fashion during Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate.

Scott was one of seven candidates to take the stage, which for the second debate in a row was missing former President Donald Trump, who forwent the event to speak to factory workers in Michigan.

At one point in the debate, the candidates discussed education. Scott took the opportunity to hit Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over a part of his state’s school curriculum, which teaches that slaves gained “personal benefit” and “developed skills.”

“There is not a redeeming quality in slavery,” Scott said, before touting the resilience of Black Americans. His response took a strange turn when he appeared to suggest that Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society, which established Medicare, Medicaid, and anti-poverty program, has been more difficult to “survive” than slavery:

America has suffered because of slavery. But we’ve overcome that. We are the greatest nation on Earth because we faced our demons in the mirror and made a decision. So often we think that all the issues – you talk about crime and education and healthcare – we always think that those issues go back to slavery. Here’s the challenge, though. Families survived slavery. We survived poll taxes and literacy tests. We survived discrimination being woven into the laws of our country. What was hard to survive was Johnson’s Great Society, where they decided to put money– where they decided to take the Black father out of the household to get a check in the mail. And you can now measure that in unemployment and crime and devastation.

Scott went on to say the U.S. needs to “restore the family” and said, “America is not a racist country.”

Watch above via Fox News.

