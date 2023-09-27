Christie Slams Biden For ‘Sleeping’ With Teachers’ Union Member: ‘They Have An Advocate Inside the White House’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) took a swipe at First Lady Jill Biden during Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate for being a member of a teachers’ union.

“Governor Christie, students in your state are getting high marks on their report cards, but minorities are not doing well with math and reading. Black and Hispanic students averaging 29 points lower than white students in New Jersey. Would you address minorities first?” asked moderator and Fox Business host Stuart Varney.

“Well, you have to address all students and look in our state, Stuart. Frankly, before I was governor, that gap was close to 50%. And what we did was institute more charter schools and more renaissance schools and more public school choice in New Jersey with innovative solutions,” Christie replied, adding:

In cities like Camden, where now we took what was the worst school district in America during my time, and we have now increased that by nearly 40% in terms of their proficiency. It can be done when you give people choice. But let’s tell the truth to everybody about what this is. This public school system is no longer run by the public. It is run by the teachers’ unions in this country. Randi Weingarten and her crew are absolutely strangling, they are taking the worst of their members and defending them rather than advocating for our kids.

“And when you have the President of the United States sleeping with a member of the teachers’ union, there is no chance that you can take the stranglehold away from the teacher’s union every day,” Christie added, apparently referring to Jill Biden.

“They have an advocate inside the White House every day for the worst of their teachers, not for our students to be the best they can be. A President of the United States has to take on the teachers’ union. I did it in New Jersey, and I will do it as President of the United States,” he concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com