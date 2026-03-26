Todd Blanche Endorses Sending ICE to the Polls: ‘Why Is There An Objection?’

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche endorsed sending ICE to polling stations at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday — and asked why there is “an objection” to doing so.

During his fireside chat, Blanche advocated for “election integrity” as what should be “the most nonpartisan issue we have” and suggested that ICE could help maintain this integrity.

“Why is there an objection to sending ICE to polling stations?” he asked. “Illegals can’t vote. It doesn’t make any sense.”

His interviewer corrected him: “They can vote. They just shouldn’t vote.”

Blanche agreed.

“Amen, that’s right, what is the objection?” he said before addressing the CPAC audience. “You all probably had to show your ID five times since you came into this place. It baffles me. And you’re right, it’s not completely my purview, except that we’re charging and indicting illegals who voted in any election fraud case that we can. We’ve charged 20 times more than was charged under Biden in one year, and we’re going to keep on doing that.”

Federal law aims to prevent military intimidation at polling stations and states that U.S. military and government forces cannot be used at those stations during elections unless it is “necessary to repel armed enemies of the United States.”

On Monday, former White House advisor Steve Bannon suggested the presence of ICE at airports to aid TSA could serve as a “test case” for how ICE’s presence could operate at midterm elections.

“I want the mainstream media’s head to blow up today,” Bannon said on War Room, addressing conservative legal activist Mike Davis. “We can use what’s happening with these ICE [agents] helping out at the airports. We can use this as a test run, as a test case to really perfect ICE’s involvement in the 2026 midterm election, Sir?”

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday morning to make the announcement that he would be deploying ICE agents to airports nationwide to assist TSA agents amid the ongoing partial government shutdown that has left the Department of Homeland Security’s funding in a state of uncertainty.

Watch above via RSBN.

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