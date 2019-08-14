House GOP leader Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) repeated her call for Rep. Steve King (R-IA) to resign from Congress following his newly-publicized comments on rape and incest.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest?” King said earlier this week at Iowa’s Westside Conservative Club. “Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?”

King was apparently attempting to defend legislation to restrict abortion even in cases of rape and incest when he went on the bizarre tangent.

Later Wednesday, Cheney — the third-highest ranking Republican in the House — said “as I’ve said before, it’s time for him to go.”

Today’s comments by @RepSteveKingIA are appalling and bizarre. As I’ve said before, it’s time for him to go. The people of Iowa’s 4th congressional district deserve better. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 14, 2019

Cheney was referring to the last time she called for King to resign from Congress after he told The New York Times that he didn’t see anything wrong with white nationalism or white supremacy.

King currently does not sit on any Congressional committees after he was voted out by the Republican Steering Committee.

A number of 2020 presidential candidates have also renewed calls for King’s resignation.

