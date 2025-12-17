‘Total Sh*t’: Liberals and Conservatives Yawn Together Over Trump’s ‘Pointless’ Primetime Speech

President Donald Trump’s primetime speech on Wednesday night accomplished one unlikely thing: it brought conservative commentator Matt Walsh and lefty pundit Keith Olbermann together in agreement that it was “pointless.”

Both Walsh and Olbermann said the same thing on X, with Walsh saying it was “perhaps the most pointless primetime presidential address ever delivered in American history.”

That was perhaps the most pointless primetime presidential address ever delivered in American history — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 18, 2025

“Sugar Daddy” Olbermann was even harsher — which isn’t much of a surprise because he hates the president.

The former cable host asked ABC, NBC, and CBS, “Why are you televising this pointless sh*t from this pointless sh*t.”

Dear @ABC @CBS @NBCNews Why are you televising this pointless shit from this pointless shit pic.twitter.com/FkkTRpTmgt — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 18, 2025

They weren’t the only people who were unmoved by the speech, either.

Former Jeb Bush advisor and ex-Republican Tim Miller said it was “dumb and pointless.”

Libertarian outlet Reason called it a “pointless speech” but said that it was “the best we could have hoped for.”

And liberal influencer Harry Sisson — whom President Trump infamously dumped digital excrement on a few months ago — said the president “sounds like total sh*t during this pointless speech.”

Donald Trump sounds like total shit during this pointless speech. He's lying, stumbling over his words, and rambling incoherently. Total disaster. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 18, 2025

The Atlantic staff writer Jonathan Chait mockingly posted, “My Fellow Americans, tonight I am here to say the same things I’ve been saying every day, except faster and louder.”

You get the idea.

The president’s speech rattled off a number of moves his administration has made since he returned to office in January. Trump said those moves — like clamping down on illegal immigration and implementing new tariffs — have turned the U.S. into the “hottest country” in the world.

Trump said it’s a stark change from where the country was under ex-President Joe Biden.

“One year ago, our country was dead. We were absolutely dead,” Trump said. “Our country was ready to fail. Totally fail.”

Notably, the president did not mention anything about military intervention in Venezuela. Tucker Carlson had said earlier in the day that a member of Congress told him Trump was ready to tell the American public, “war is coming.”

The biggest piece of new news was Trump announcing every American soldier will be receiving a bonus check for $1,776 in the mail this holiday season, “because of tariffs.”