Trump Appoints ‘Alpha Male’ Influencer Who Posts About ‘Boobs’ and ‘Beautiful Curvy Women’ to Serve as Special Presidential Envoy

Nick Adams, the “Alpha Male” social media influencer known for posting about his passion for Hooters, “boobs,” and “beautiful curvy women,” announced on Tuesday that President Donald Trump had appointed him to serve as Special Presidential Envoy for Tourism.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT,” read a statement posted to Adam’s social media on Tuesday morning. “President Trump has appointed Nick Adams to the position of Special Presidential Envoy for American Tourism, Exceptionalism, and Values. In this role, Mr. Adams will play a vital role in revitalizing America’s diplomatic position as a beacon of free speech, the freedom to worship, and a land of unlimited opportunity for those who align with the traditions and values of the United States of America.”

Adams declared, “I am beyond honored to serve my country, the American people and the greatest President and Secretary of State we have ever had. I look forward to serving as America’s brand Ambassador, bringing the message of America’s excellence to the entire world. With America 250, the FIFA World Cup, and the Olympics coming up, the world needs to be reminded of all we have to offer. I will be a tireless spokesman for American greatness, at home and abroad.”

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT President Trump has appointed Nick Adams to the position of Special Presidential Envoy for American Tourism, Exceptionalism, and Values. In this role, Mr. Adams will play a vital role in revitalizing America’s diplomatic position as a beacon of free speech,… pic.twitter.com/WaGicKbWn2 — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 24, 2026

Adams had previously been nominated by Trump to serve as U.S. ambassador to Malaysia. However, it was reported last month that Adams’ nomination had been dropped following backlash in Malaysia, where the commentator’s history of criticizing Islam was poorly received.

Born and raised in Australia, where he worked for years as a conservative politician, Adams went on to become a naturalized U.S. citizen, and in recent years has become known for his masculinity posts about being an “Alpha Male,” visiting Hooters, and loving “boobs.”

“I appreciate a nice pair of boobs and I’m not going to apologize for it,” wrote Adams in one 2023 post, adding that while he preferred “the real thing,” he wouldn’t “complain” about a pair of “enhanced” breasts either.

I appreciate a nice pair of boobs and I’m not going to apologize for it. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 31, 2023

I prefer the real thing but I’m not going to complain about them. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 31, 2023

Feminists cope and seethe at the very thought of my existence. I am an alpha male. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 28, 2025

In another post that same year, Adams announced, “I enjoy foursomes with the boys. I am enthusiastic about beautiful curvy women. I need Trump in the White House. I am an alpha male.”

I enjoy foursomes with the boys.

I am enthusiastic about beautiful curvy women.

I need Trump in the White House.

I am an alpha male. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 16, 2023

America needs more golf courses and Hooters restaurants. We have enough libraries! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) September 2, 2024

Boobs and Beer have never let me down. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 22, 2023

In August last year, after being nominated to serve as ambassador to Malaysia, Adams declared, “Yes, I am an alpha male. Yes, I eat rare steaks. Yes, I visit Hooters frequently. Yes, I love America. Yes, I support President Trump unconditionally. Yes, I was nominated to be US Ambassador to Malaysia. No, I will not be apologizing. For any of it.”

Yes, I am an alpha male.

Yes, I eat rare steaks.

Yes, I visit Hooters frequently.

Yes, I love America.

Yes, I support President Trump unconditionally.

Yes, I was nominated to be US Ambassador to Malaysia. No, I will not be apologizing.

For any of it. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) August 16, 2025

Hooters is my happy place. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 2, 2024

While Adams previously described himself as an “Alpha Male” and “the Godfather of the ‘Alpha King’ movement” on his website and social media pages, all mentions of being an “Alpha Male” and “Alpha King” have since been scrubbed and replaced with more professional quotes championing his relationship with President Trump and his professional background.

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