CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Guests Crack Up Over Trump’s ‘Jesus’ Rant: ‘Leave Religion Out of This’

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins drew laughter from her colleagues with a clip of President Donald Trump riffing about lawmakers passing legislation “for Jesus.”

Trump has been tying the fight over DHS funding to the passage of the so-called “SAVE Act,” even torpedoing a deal that would have put TSA workers back on the payroll.

During an event in Memphis on Monday, Trump urged Republicans to work through Easter and pass the legislation “for Jesus.”

On Monday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins played the exchange for CNN commentators David Urban and Karen Finney, and drew laughs as she described the atmosphere in the room:

COLLINS: When President Trump returned to the White House tonight, he met with a group of Senate Republicans on these stalled negotiations to fund the Department of Homeland Security. We heard from Alabama Senator Katie Britt after, who told reporters that they had reached a solution, but they’re still waiting on — we’re still waiting on the details of what exactly that looks like. Earlier today, the President demanded in Memphis that any deal to fund DHS be tied with his voter ID and transgender policy bill that is known as the SAVE Act. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) TRUMP: When I announced yesterday about ICE, the Democrats called, We want to settle, we want to settle. And I told the people, Don’t settle. Don’t settle. Because we have something bigger. Only settle if you get the SAVE America Act, voter ID and so important proof of citizenship. It should be part of the Homeland Security bill, and I’m requesting that the Republican senators do that immediately. You don’t have to take a fast vote. Don’t worry about Easter, going home. In fact, make this one for Jesus, OK? Make this one for Jesus. That’s what I tell them. (END VIDEO CLIP) COLLINS: My political sources are here with me tonight. David. I was there in the room in Memphis, when the President said that. I think everyone kind of looked around-. I think we should- (LAUGHTER) DAVID URBAN: Was he channeling Elvis? COLLINS: —I think we should leave— URBAN: Was that like a gospel thing or what? COLLINS: Yes, he did — he — Elvis did love gospel. And we did go to Graceland after, for people who don’t know. URBAN: I saw that. COLLINS: I think we should leave religion out of this.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

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