Trump-Backed Georgia Gov Candidate David Perdue Says He Wouldn’t Have Certified 2020 Election Results

Georgia gubernatorial candidate David Perdue, who was recently endorsed by Donald Trump, revealed that he would not have certified the state’s 2020 election results if he had been governor at the time.

“Not with the information that was available at the time and not with the information that has come out now,” the former Senate Republican said Wednesday while speaking to Axios. “They had plenty of time to investigate this. And I wouldn’t have signed it until those things had been investigated and that’s all we were asking for.”

While Perdue says he would have waited for an investigation into the results, there was never any evidence of widespread voter fraud during Georgia’s elections last year.

According to Axios Perdue went on to say that “he would also have called for a special session of the legislature if he had been governor one year ago. Perdue said the idea of the session, which he said he asked Gov. Kemp to call at the time, was not to change the November outcome, but to ‘protect and fix what was wrong for the January election.'”

Trump endorsed Perdue’s primary bid against Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) on Monday, calling him a “conservative fighter who isn’t afraid of the Radical Left.”

“Kemp has been a very weak Governor — the liberals and RINOs have run all over him on Election integrity and more,” he added, referring to his baseless claims of voter fraud. “Most importantly, he can’t win because the MAGA base — which is enormous — will never vote for him.”

Announcing his candidacy, Perdue similarly hit at Kemp and George Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both of whom refused to endorse Trump’s election fraud claims.

“I’m running for governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia,” Perdue said in a video posted to social media regarding the Democratic candidate who was defeated by Kemp in Georgia’s last gubernatorial contest. “To fight back, we simply have to be united. Unfortunately, today, we are divided, and Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger are to blame.”

