Trump Campaign Manager Sets Sights on Flipping 4 Left-Leaning States in 2020

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said that the campaign has its sights on flipping four left-leaning states during the next election.

Speaking on Face the Nation in a pre-taped interview that aired Sunday morning, Parscale touted his ability to reach all the voters he needs — through collected contact information — to win in 2020.

He also said during this next campaign, he thinks some blue-leaning states are “winnable.”

“Obviously we have to go back and win Michigan again, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin,” Parscale said. “We plan on also being in Minnesota very soon. I think New Mexico is in play in 2020. I think New Hampshire, I think we continue to grow the map. I think Nevada, you know, even Colorado. And so those are states we did not win in 2016 that I think are open for 2020.”

Parscale did not elaborate on how he planned to win those states but in another point of the interview, he did promise a bigger and “badder” campaign in 2020.

“In every single metric we’re looking at being bigger, better and badder than we were in 2016,” Parscale said. “But this time we’re not out there trying to prove we can do something. The president’s proved he has done it, and now we just have to deliver what he’s done.”

Watch above, via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com