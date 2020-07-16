Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs broke in and then shut down frequent guest Ed Rollins over the political strategist’s suggestion that White House senior adviser — and 2016 Trump campaign manager — Kellyanne Conway return to help get the the president re-elected.

During Dobbs’ Thursday evening show, the pair discussed the long-rumored and finally-happened removal of Brad Parscale from the role of Trump 2020 campaign manager. Rollins, who panned Parscale’s performance after the “rambling” and poorly attended Tulsa rally and said the campaign executive was “making way too much money.”

“Ed, I don’t see a smile on your face,” Dobbs teased as the segment opened . “You’ve been calling for Parscale’s removal on this show repeatedly for weeks. And here we go. Did the move surprise you?”

“It was a necessary move,” Rollins said. “One, you need to bring some intensity to this campaign. Bill [Stepien] is one of the top in the country, he worked for [Chris] Christie, [Rudy] Giuliani, he was the White Haouse political director, he knows how to run campaigns. Parscale, obviously, is a media genius, but has never won any kind of a campaign before. The [campaign headquarters] was not intense. You can go in anytime on weekends, nobody was around. You need to have a campaign with the time that’s left here, every single person has to be working 12, 14-hour days 7 days a week. Bill will make that happen.”

Rollins then called for Stepien to report directly to the president and not Jared Kushner. But Dobbs pointed out that, by all accounts, the president’s son-in-law will remain in charge of the campaign within Trump’s inner circle and that Kushner was the person who announced Parscale’s demotion.

“He can be a voice. He can’t run it,” Rollins said. “There is a lot of things he doesn’t know anything about, campaigns is something he definitely doesn’t know anything about it. The people in the White House who know something about campaigns are Kelly, Kellyanne Conway, she needs to get more involved. She was a campaign manager last time. I would get her involved and be a constructive force, not a destructive force. She’s never been. Equally as important, I would not be opposed to some of the people who were there last time coming in and being advisers or giving advice. Not running the campaign, but helping Bill move forward.”

” You know, I have a somewhat different view on that,” Dobbs said, pushing back, before he alluded her 15-year-old daughter’s very public criticism of Trump on TikTok and George Conway’s lead role in the anti-Trump Lincoln Project. “Because Kellyanne right now, my gosh, her daughter is on social media, her husband’s attacking the president, has an organization behind it. It’s a very difficult thing for her not to be a distraction, particularly if she were at the forefront of a campaign…”

“I think…” Rollins began, in rebuttal, but Dobbs quickly shut him down.

“No, no, please, let me finish. If I may, Ed,” Dobbs broke in, closing his eyes and waving his hand in exasperation. Then, clearly moving on, Dobbs asked a question that precluded any further debate about Conway’s value to the Trump campaign. “What is the one thing this president can do, what can he emphasize whether it’s politics, a stratagem, whether it is people, policy emphasis, what can, what is the one thing you would recommend that the president do to assure his victory in November?”

