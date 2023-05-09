Former president Donald Trump capped off an eventful morning on Truth Social with an attack on wide range of GOP elders for their support of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday while also showcasing two of his many nicknames for his chief rival for the Republican presidential nomination:

Rupert Murdoch, “Worst Republican Speaker ever” Paul Ryan, RINO KARL ROVE, The Wall Street Globalist Journal, and the rapidly disintegrating FoxNews, have gone all out, over the last 3 months, pushing and promoting Ron DeSanctimonious, a man who, without the help and Endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, would now be working at a McDonalds or, at a minimum, be far away from Tallahassee. Anyway, all of this RINO/GLOBALIST push from Election Undenier Murdoch has crushed DeSanctus in the Polls!

Trump has previously attacked the 93-year-old Murdoch, the Chairman of Fox Corporation for not being sufficiently supportive of his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him. As Fox grappled with a costly defamation lawsuit against it from Dominion Voting Systems pertaining to those claims last month, Trump offered legal advice to Murdoch.

“FOX NEWS IS IN BIG TROUBLE IF THEY DO NOT EXPOSE THE TRUTH ON CHEATING IN THE 2020 ELECTION. THEY SHOULD DO WHAT’S RIGHT FOR AMERICA. WHEN RUPERT MURDOCH SAYS THAT THERE WAS NO CHEATING IN LIGHT OF THE MASSIVE PROOF THAT WAS THERE, IT IS RIDICULOUS AND VERY HARMFUL TO THE FOX CASE,” argued Trump on Truth Social last month. “RUPERT, JUST TELL THE TRUTH AND GOOD THINGS WILL HAPPEN. THE ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN…YOU KNOW IT, & SO DOES EVERYONE ELSE!”

Trump has in the past praised Ryan, who served as Speaker of the House during Trump’s tenure in the White House. “Speaker Paul Ryan is a truly good man, and while he will not be seeking re-election, he will leave a legacy of achievement that nobody can question,” said Trump in 2018. Rove, meanwhile, served as an advisor to Trump’s 2020 campaign.

None of the former president’s targets have officially endorsed DeSantis.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Trump previewed his upcoming townhall with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins by warning that it “could turn into a disaster for all, including me.” And later, Trump complained about his treatment in the ongoing defamation and battery suit brought against him by E. Jean Carroll, who has accused him of raping her in the 1990s.

Trump summed up the situation thusly:

Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me. In the meantime, the other side has a book falsely accusing me of Rape, & is working with the press. I will therefore not speak until after the trial, but will appeal the Unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!

