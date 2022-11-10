Trump Claims He ‘Sent in the FBI’ to Stop ‘Ballot Theft’ So DeSantis Could Get Elected in 2018

Former President Donald Trump had a Chernobyl-level meltdown on Thursday and attacked Fox News and the rest of the Murdoch media empire, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

In a lengthy screed, Trump claimed that as president, he sent federal agents to the state to stop the 2018 gubernatorial race from being “stolen” from DeSantis.

Trump is displeased with the reaction from many Republicans, who partly blame him after the GOP underperformed expectations in the midterms. Trump endorsed several questionable candidates who ultimately lost their races.

Meanwhile, DeSantis cruised to reelection.

Those who questioned Trump’s involvement in the campaigns include some Fox News pundits and opinion writers for the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal, all of which are part of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.

Thursday’s Post cover portrayed Trump as “Trumpty Dumpty.”

In a social media post, the former president claimed he is responsible for getting DeSantis elected.

“Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017—he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was loaded up with cash and great poll numbers,” Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social. “Ron had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would Endorse him, he could win.”

Then, in a strange twist, Trump stated he used the FBI and U.S. Attorneys in Florida to stop “ballot theft” against DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott (R):

I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart. I was all in for Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen…

It is unclear what Trump is referring to, or if his claim is even true.

In his post, Trump again referred to DeSantis as “DeSanctimonious,” stating that Fox News is “all in” for the governor in the 2024 presidential race.

