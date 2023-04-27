Trump Debuts New Nickname For Biden at New Hampshire Rally

Former President Donald Trump debuted a “new” nickname for President Joe Biden on Thursday, calling it “maybe the most important part of what I’m going to say” during a speech.

Speaking in Manchester, New Hampshire at a campaign rally two days after Biden announced he is running for reelection, Trump announced he is retiring the nickname he used against Hillary Clinton to use it against the president.

“On Tuesday, Joe Biden officially announced that he will seek four more disastrous years,” Trump told the crowd, which booed in response.

The former president then said he will no longer refer to Clinton as “Crooked Hillary” as he did in the 2016 presidential campaign against her. He said he will now use it to describe Biden.

Today I’m going to do this. And I think this could be maybe the most important part of what I’m going to say because this is going to be a major announcement. Are you ready? Is everybody? I will be retiring the name “Crooked” from Hillary Clinton and her moniker. And I’m gonna give her a new name. I don’t know, like maybe Lovely Hillary or Beautiful Hillary. But I’m going to retire the name “Crooked” so that we can use the name for Joe Biden because he’ll be known from now on as “Crooked Joe Biden.” You would think that Hillary would be very happy today. She’s out there someplace celebrating, because there’s never been anyone in the history of American politics so crooked or dishonest as Joe Biden

Trump previously referred to the president as “Sleepy Joe.”

Republicans have sought to put the Biden family’s business dealings under a microscope over the last few years, especially after the president’s son Hunter Biden was revealed to have previously had a high-paying seat on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. Emails contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop showed communications between Hunter Biden and business associates, some of which contained references to “the big guy,” a likely reference to Joe Biden. No evidence has emerged showing the president received money as part of his son’s business deals.

“With your vote on Nov. 5th, 2024, we’re going to crush Joe Biden,” Trump told the audience.

