Kevin McCarthy Pans DeSantis’s Idea to Build Prison Next to Disney World: ‘Sit Down and Negotiate’

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is not exactly a fan of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s idea to put a prison next to Disney World.

Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday, McCarthy was asked about the ongoing dustup between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company. DeSantis has waged war on Disney since company executives publicly opposed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill he signed into law last year. The legislation barred discussion of sexuality in schools in the presence of students in kindergarten through the third grade, and has since been extended to all grades.

DeSantis has taken several retaliatory measures against Disney, which is now suing the state in response. Earlier this month, the governor threatened to build a state prison on 40 square miles of land bordering Disney World.

The governor has come under increased scrutiny by conservatives who view his actions against the corporation – one of Florida’s largest employers – as heavy-handed.

“You probably saw [Disney CEO] Bob Iger – someone else who is a constituent of yours – now suing the state of Florida and the governor, Ron DeSantis over what they’re describing as retribution,” CNBC’s Aaron Ross Sorkin said to McCarthy. “And in fact, the governor’s been pretty explicit that he is seeking retribution against Disney. There’s lots of folks even in your own party who I think are uncomfortable about what’s happening here. What do you think?”

“I’d give him the same advice I gave President Biden,” McCarthy replied. “Why wouldn’t you sit down and negotiate and talk. If there’s differences, you can always find ways that you can solve this problem. If you think that the only action is to go to court, I believe that’s wrong place instead of solving it. This is a big employer inside Florida. I think the governor should sit down with them. I don’t think the idea of building a prison next to a place that you bring your family is the best idea. I think it’d be much better if you sat down and solved the problems.”

McCarthy added that corporations should stay out of politics.

“At the same point, if you’re going to be a large employer inside this state, you should also abide by the rules and run your business and don’t think you should get into politics,” he said.”

“Run your business and don’t get into politics,” co-host Becky Quick echoed. “Meaning you can’t take ever a position on anything?”

“You can take whatever position you want, but remember, if you’re elected to run a business, that’s what your shareholders want you to do,” McCarthy responded.

