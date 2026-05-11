Trump Savagely Roasts ‘Fat Slob’ Friend Who Convinced Him to Bring Down the Price of the ‘Fat Drug’

President Donald Trump had Dr. Mehmet Oz in stitches Monday while telling a story about his “fat slob” friend who convinced him to bring down the price of the GLP-1 “fat drug.”

Trump has repeated the “fat drug” story at previous events, but added several new embellishments at Monday’s Oval Office press conference on maternal health.

“So, think of it,” Trump began. “$87 it would sell in London, and $1,300 in New York. For the exact same box made — I won’t name the company — made by the same company in the same facility. $87 in London, $87 in Heidelberg, $87 in Paris — $1,370 in New York.”

Trump continued:

And this went on for a long time. And I would say, he would be a famous guy — he’s begging me not to release his name. He’s a very highly neurotic, very fat — sort of a fat slob, I would call him. But he’s a brilliant man. We know many of those people. He’s a brilliant guy actually, but he said, “President, what in the hell is going on here?” He didn’t need the money. He’s rich as hell, but he just couldn’t understand why he had to pay so little in London. He went to London and he couldn’t understand it. He said, “This is crazy.” It actually motivated me in a certain way. ‘Cause he was very smart. He did a study. He actually sent his people and traced this medicine and he found out it was — the box here is the same box as he had in New York. It was made in the same plant, and it costs 10-times more here than it did in London. There were stories on that, and I said, that’s it. It’s over. We’ll do it. That got me really motivated. He’s begging me not to release his name, because he’s a well-known person. And I destroyed his reputation in terms of his physicality. And he just doesn’t want — and I said, you know, you had a big impact on medicine because you got to me better than any normal person could have, you know? He said, “No, I don’t want —”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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