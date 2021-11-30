Former President Donald Trump tore into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in a statement Tuesday, which was full of unsubstantiated attacks and falsehoods related to her past remarks.

Trump’s statement read:

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar should apologize for marrying her brother, committing large-scale immigration and election fraud, wishing death to Israel, and for essentially abandoning her former country, which doesn’t even have a government—Exactly what she’d like to see for the United States!

Trump echoed a recent floor speech from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who is in the middle of a very public feud with Omar after she was recorded making anti-Muslim comments. In a debate about censoring Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in mid-November, Boebert said:

The jihad squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband – and not her brother-husband – the other one, over a million dollars in campaign funds. This member is allowed on the Foreign Affairs Committee while praising terrorists.

Omar called rumors she married her brother for a green card “absurd and offensive” and has released statements fully explaining her marital history. Business Insider pointed out that in the U.S. siblings can sponsor each other for immigration and that all of Omar’s siblings had legal immigration, making the rumor incorrect.

Trump also misled by saying Omar “abandoned her former country.” Omar, her father, and her siblings came to the U.S. as refugees and were granted asylum when she was a young girl.

Additionally, while Omar has made controversial statements about Israel in the past, there is no record of her “wishing death to Israel.”

