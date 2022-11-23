Trump Ends Run of Brutal Post-Midterm Polls, Leads DeSantis By Double Digits in Two New Surveys

Former President Donald Trump leads Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in a hypothetical 2024 GOP presidential primary, according to two new surveys — ending a run of brutal post-midterm election polls.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll, 45 percent of primary voters would cast their ballot for Trump, who has already declared his candidacy, while 30 percent would choose DeSantis, who has yet to decide whether he’ll challenge the former president. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who also has yet to declare a presidential run, came in third at 7 percent.

The new survey comes out a day after an Emerson College poll found that Trump would beat DeSantis, 55 percent to 25 percent.

However, there have been a host of polls lately showing DeSantis leading Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. A stunning new poll in Iowa shows DeSantis leading Trump, 32 percent to 30 percent – a 23-point swing from June. That survey was just the latest in an overall spate of bad polls for the former president. A new YouGov poll showed DeSantis beating Trump nationally, 46 percent to 38 percent. And recent polls from key states also showed the Florida governor leading the former president.

The Politico poll showed that 48 percent of respondents somewhat disapprove/strongly disapprove of Biden’s energy policy, which has consisted of pausing new drilling on federal lands, while 41 percent strongly approve/somewhat approve.

The poll also showed that 46 percent of respondents somewhat disapprove/strongly disapprove Biden’s education policy, while 44 percent strongly approve/somewhat approve.

