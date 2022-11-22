WATCH: Focus Group of Trump Voters Trashes ‘Narcissist’ Former President While Unanimously Praising ‘Badass’ Ron DeSantis

GOP pollster Frank Luntz hosted a focus group of Trump voters who were split on former President Donald Trump but uniformly praised Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

Footage of the focus group was played on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Tuesday.

Luntz asked the group to say in one word or phrase how they view Trump:

GREGORY (Nevada): Stay off Twitter. JAMI (Iowa): I was just going to say the same thing. His new one that he’s on [Truth Social], he needs to take a break from that one. BECKY (Virginia): A narcissist. LISA (New York): Keep doing what you’re doing. JOHN (North Dakota): Unrelenting. MARIE (New York): Mistake. MELODY (Washington): High hopes. JON (California): Unsettling ANDREW (South Carolina): Tired. CATHY (Pennsylvania): Still right. ERIC (North Carolina): Divisive. JIM (Indiana): Overdone. JOHN DAVID (Georgia): Fighter. DAVID (California): Racist. JEFF (Texas): Sanctimonious. STACY (Indiana): Businessman. NANCY (Illinois): Calculated.

The group was then asked to express in one word or phrase what they think of DeSantis, a possible 2024 GOP presidential candidate against Trump:

NANCY (Illinois): Promising. STACY (Indiana): Interesting. JEFF (Texas): Badass. DAVID (California): Promising. JOHN DAVID (Georgia): Fighter. JIM (Indiana): Rising. ERIC (North Carolina): Hopeful. CATHY (Pennsylvania): A leader. ANDREW (South Carolina): Leader. JON (California): Visionary. MELODY (Washington): Amazing. MARIE (New York): The future. JOHN (North Dakota): No apologies. LISA (New York): Gutsy. BECKY (Virginia): Future of the party. JAMI (Iowa): Refreshing leader. GREGORY (Nevada): Future of the party.

This focus group comes on the heels of a stunning new poll in Iowa showing DeSantis leading Trump, 32 percent to 30 percent in a hypothetical matchup – a 23-point swing from June. That survey was just the latest in a spate of bad polls for the former president. A new YouGov poll showed DeSantis beating Trump nationally, 46 percent to 38 percent. And recent polls from key states also showed the Florida governor leading the former president.

