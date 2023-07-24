Trump Loses It on Senate Republicans for Failure to ‘ACT’ on Biden Allegations: ‘How Long Does America Have to Wait?’

Former president Donald Trump began the week with a Monday morning complaint against Republican leadership in the Senate, whom he charged with ignoring the various allegations against President Joe Biden and his family.

“Joe Biden is the most corrupt President in the history of the United States, which is being undeniably proven in the House of Representatives every single day,” asserted Trump before turning his attention to members of his own party in the Senate. “But with all of these horrible revelations and facts, why hasn’t Republican ‘leadership’ in the Senate spoken up and rebuked Crooked Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, Fascists, and Marxists for their criminal acts against our Country, some of them against me.”

“How long does America have to wait for the Senate to ACT?” he asked incredulously.

Biden has been the subject of an investigation into his involvement in his son Hunter Biden’s various business ventures, as well as one into possible meddling into the criminal investigation against Hunter.

Two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, have alleged that certain charges were not brought against the president’s son — and certain lines of investigation were not looked into — because of pressure from higher-ups at the Department of Justice.

Messages from Hunter to a foreign business associate threatening his father’s wrath if he didn’t get what he wanted, meanwhile, have raised questions about President Biden’s insistence that he never spoke with his son about his foreign business ventures.

Trump has a long and complicated history with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). While the two established a working relationship during Trump’s time in the White House, the former president has habitually blasted McConnell since leaving it.

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” declared Trump in February 2021, after McConnell rebuked him over the January 6 Capitol riot.

Last year, Trump began launching frequent attacks at McConnell’s wife — and his own former Cabinet member Elaine Chao — whom he deemed a “China loving wife, Coco Chow.”

