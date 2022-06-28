Trump Melts Down Over Jan. 6 Testimony, Targets ‘Whacko’ Hutchinson’s ‘Bad Handwriting,’ Declares ‘Kangaroo Court!’

Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking testimony before the congressional subcommittee investigating the January 6 riot has many accusing Donald Trump of being guilty of multiple crimes, but the former president is having none of it as he took to Truth Social and declared it a “Kangaroo Court!”

Trump took issue with former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who alleged before the committee that Trump assaulted a Secret Service agent and was fully aware supporters at his January 6 rally were armed with various weapons, including AR-15s.

In a series of posts to his social media platform, Trump took aim at Hutchinson’s “bad handwriting” and called referred to the hearing as “Fantasy Land.”

“Bad handwriting, that of a Whacko?” he wrote in one post.

Now Trump is going after Cassidy Hutchinson’s handwriting as he melts down on Truth Social. But, yeah, totally inconceivable that he’d throw his ketchup-drenched food at the wall in anger after trying to wrestle a steering wheel away from a Secret Service agent. pic.twitter.com/JFnf8jcEan — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 28, 2022

“Her language is that of a bull…artist. Fantasy Land,” he wrote in another.

Since there was no one to cross-examine Hutchinson, Trump declared the hearing a legally moot exercise, calling it a “Kangaroo Court.”

“There is no cross-examination of this witness. This is a Kangaroo Court!” he wrote.

Trump also took issue with several allegations from Hutchinson, including that he attacked a Secret Service agent after being informed that he was not being taken to the Capitol with his supporters after his speech.

Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is ‘sick’ and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself — Wouldn’t have even been possible to do such a ridiculous thing. Her story of me throwing food is also false…and why would SHE have to clean it up, I hardly knew who she was?

Hutchinson worked as an aide for White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and said she was in regular contact with him and privy to warnings from security officials to Meadows of the concerns about a potential threat from armed rally-goers.

Trump claims he heard “negative things” about Hutchinson and personally turned down a request for her to go with other administration officials to Florida after Trump completed his term in office.

The former president claimed he had offered “10,000 troops” for use days before January 6 and said if they had been deployed, “there would have been no January 6.”

