National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien fawned over President Donald Trump’s handling of China in a new interview Sunday.

Appearing on Meet the Press, O’Brien was asked by Meet the Press host Chuck Todd whether Trump’s “soft relationship” with Xi Xinping has given China’s president “comfort” to launch his latest offensive against Hong Kong. O’Brien completely ignored that part of the question, instead praising Trump’s decision to ban travel from China in late January.

“I think the thing we have to focus on with the virus, and what the president did, is for the first time in the Oval Office briefing, on the 28th of January, when I raised with the president that this was a significant national security threat, he immediately — against the advice of many of his other advisers — he immediately imposed a travel ban on China on the 30th, two days later,” O’Brien said. “It was a profile in courage, and it was something that he was criticized for by his political opponents, and by many in the media. That saved countless lives. I think that’s the thing that we have to focus on with China.”

O’Brien went on to note Trump’s rhetorical shift towards China for withholding information about the coronavirus.

“We were hoping that China would allow CDC doctors into China,” he said. “We were hoping that China would give us more information on the virus, and give us some of the genetic information we needed. Unfortunately, China did none of that. And so we’re in a very different place with China right now, and the president’s made that clear.”

Watch above, via NBC.

