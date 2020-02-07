The Trump administration announced it would punish New Yorkers for issuing drivers licenses to illegal immigrants by,

In an appearance on Fox News’ The Tucker Carlson Show on Wednesday, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf explained that because of “New York’s Green Light law, which they passed late last year,” New Yorkers will no longer be eligible for Trusted Traveler Programs, including Global Entry.

“That law, what that does, is it prohibits access to both ICE and CBP — that’s Customs and Borders Protection — access to DMV data, and that’s important for a number of different reasons,” explained Wolf. “ICE uses that as they build cases and they’re investigating criminal networks. They’re using that personal data they get from that database to look up an individual’s date of birth, their photo, they’re using that as they build that case. They can no longer do that because of what New York did.”

“CBP also uses that for national security purposes, also for customs reasons, but also for trade and travel. They use this data. So when we talk about CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs like Global Entry, anyone who travels, they use that DMV data to make sure that those individuals are low risk and meet the eligibility requirements,” Wolf continued, before revealing that the Department of Homeland Security “sent a letter to New York indicating because they took these measures, that New York residents no longer are eligible to enroll in these Trusted Traveler Programs.”

Tucker Carlson, seemingly shocked, questioned, “All residents of New York? The tens of millions of people who live there?”

“That’s correct,” replied Wolf. “They can’t enroll or re-enroll in these Trusted Traveler Programs that Customs and Border Protection offers because we no longer have access to make sure that they meet those program requirements. So we need to do our job.”

The New York Times editorial board responded to the announcement in an article on Thursday, warning New Yorkers they’re “on Trump’s revenge list.”

“There can be little doubt that this latest move by the Department of Homeland Security was political,” wrote the editorial board. “Mr. Wolf announced it on Fox News Wednesday, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, a vocal proponent of Mr. Trump’s harsh anti-immigration positions. When it comes to political retribution, the president is a man of conviction.”

