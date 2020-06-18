Left-wing journalist Max Blumenthal seized the opportunity to protest President Donald Trump on Thursday after he found himself retweeted by the president on Twitter.

“John Bolton, a notoriously mendacious enemy of all living beings on the planet, is discovering what every other great Republican hope of the Resistance has: liberals will eagerly lap up any piece of hysterical Cold War propaganda if they think it can be leveraged against Trump,” tweeted Blumenthal, a prominent left-wing commentator and critic of the Trump administration.

After President Trump retweeted the post, however, Blumenthal found himself at the center of opportunity.

In an effort to protest the Trump administration’s foreign policies, Blumenthal changed his Twitter name to “US sanctions kill kids,” “Free Julian Assange,” “Free Palestine Fire Jared,” and then “Defund the Police,” ensuring that the slogans would be boosted to President Trump’s 82 million followers.

Making a name for myself here pic.twitter.com/40H5Z7M5aw — Defund The Police (@MaxBlumenthal) June 18, 2020

One more for Julian pic.twitter.com/1hkuR2XrYT — Defund The Police (@MaxBlumenthal) June 18, 2020

Sorry guys this is too much fun pic.twitter.com/mi94MyoPG8 — Defund The Police (@MaxBlumenthal) June 18, 2020

Framing this one pic.twitter.com/2ECmQVO1yd — Defund The Police (@MaxBlumenthal) June 18, 2020

He also called out the president in a follow up post, writing, “Trump is 100% right that Bolton wanted to start World War 4. So your brain must be 80% bong water to campaign against the neocons, then hire Bolton, along with Genocide Abrams, Jabba Pompeo & every FDD Likudnik that Uncle Sheldon orders you to appoint. Trump drowned in the swamp.”

Trump is 100% right that Bolton wanted to start World War 4. So your brain must be 80% bong water to campaign against the neocons, then hire Bolton, along with Genocide Abrams, Jabba Pompeo & every FDD Likudnik that Uncle Sheldon orders you to appoint. Trump drowned in the swamp. — Defund The Police (@MaxBlumenthal) June 18, 2020

In February, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s legal defense team claimed at his extradition hearing that President Trump was trying to “make an example” out of Assange.

