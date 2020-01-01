comScore

Trump Supporters Attack Washington Post‘s First ‘Fake News’ Front Page of 2020

By Charlie NashJan 1st, 2020, 3:32 pm

Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

Trump supporters attacked the Washington Post on Wednesday over the newspaper’s first front cover of the year.

The cover, which featured the headline story, “Protesters storm U.S. Embassy in Baghdad,” was criticized for its use of the word “protesters” to refer to those who stormed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, this week.

Republican Party staffer Steve Guest responded, “For The Washington Post, Hezbollah terrorists =’protesters’… Yep, 2020 will be no different than 2019 for The Post.”

Daily Caller editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll, conservative organization NewsBusters, the father of notorious Trump-supporting troll Jacob Wohl, and an ambassador for Turning Point USA also called out the newspaper for its “fake news.”

Social media users of other political affiliations joined in with the attack, commenting, “This is why no one trusts the media,” and accusing the Washington Post of being an “anti-US propaganda machine.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: