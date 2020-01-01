Trump supporters attacked the Washington Post on Wednesday over the newspaper’s first front cover of the year.

The cover, which featured the headline story, “Protesters storm U.S. Embassy in Baghdad,” was criticized for its use of the word “protesters” to refer to those who stormed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, this week.

Republican Party staffer Steve Guest responded, “For The Washington Post, Hezbollah terrorists =’protesters’… Yep, 2020 will be no different than 2019 for The Post.”

For The Washington Post, Hezbollah terrorists =“protesters” Yep, 2020 will be no different than 2019 for The Post. https://t.co/nu8GlBhdnO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 1, 2020

Daily Caller editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll, conservative organization NewsBusters, the father of notorious Trump-supporting troll Jacob Wohl, and an ambassador for Turning Point USA also called out the newspaper for its “fake news.”

Every time members of the media blame Trump for their own lack of credibility, rather than looking in the mirror … https://t.co/elwIryd1EF — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) January 1, 2020

And it begins by calling violent Islamists “protesters.” https://t.co/YESF2DFEyo — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 1, 2020

And WaPo kicks the New Year off with Fake News. They were Iran-Backed Terrorists. Not “Protesters” or “Iraqi Mourners” How are they so bad at this? https://t.co/AjcOqYYHiS — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 1, 2020

“Protesters”?? 🤣😂 They’re almost as dishonest as @CNN is. That’s quite a feat! https://t.co/IfZ4k42zUt — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) January 1, 2020

Social media users of other political affiliations joined in with the attack, commenting, “This is why no one trusts the media,” and accusing the Washington Post of being an “anti-US propaganda machine.”

Calling Iranian backed militias using battering rams and setting fire to the building in the photo protesters This is why no one trusts the media They were siding with terrorists hoping for another Benghazi. But instead President Trump acted swiftly and sent in the Marines. https://t.co/TqMYLrzxNS — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 1, 2020

The picture clearly shows these are members of Tehran’s militia units in Iraq which are now part of Iraqi security forces. Washington Post and New York Times lose their credibility by acting as anti-US propaganda machines. https://t.co/a3rhGN3QkB — Saeed Ghasseminejad (@SGhasseminejad) January 1, 2020

The editor spelled “militiamen” wrong. These vandals have nothing to do with the ongoing peaceful protesters in Iraq, killed and kidnapped by members of this militia https://t.co/fmznA1lI6u — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) January 1, 2020

Protesters? They were members of a pro-Iranian militia that has attacked, killed and wounded Americans. https://t.co/sS2lw48Ihz — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) January 1, 2020

Back in the 1970s and 80s they called the Iranian aggressors “students” so protesters being used now is not surprising. https://t.co/vqgHsps3zo — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) January 1, 2020

I dunno, WaPo. When the protesters are wearing combat fatigues, it’s maybe a signal that something else is going on. https://t.co/g8A1bF3nxB — Tom Gara (@tomgara) January 1, 2020

—

