Trump Admin Mocks Newsom for Being Stuck in ‘Cuck Chair’ at Davos After State Dept. Reportedly Blocked His Entry

The “Rapid Response 47” account for President Donald Trump’s White House posted a tweet mocking California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) sitting in a back row during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland — after reports it was Trump’s own State Department that blocked him and relegated him to that exiled position.

Wednesday afternoon, KCRA reported that Newsom’s press office had said that he was “denied entry into USA House,” the official American venue for political and business leaders to gather during the WEF, “following pressure from the White House.”

NEW: Gov. Newsom has been denied entry into USA House in Davos following pressure from the White House, his spokesman says. Trump’s State Department is the partner of the official U.S. venue. The governor’s office said Newsom had two speaking engagements scheduled. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 21, 2026

Newsom had a speaking engagement scheduled Wednesday, his spokesman told KCRA, but it was skipped during the livestream without any announcement as to the cancellation or reason therefor. He has another one on Thursday that is still on the schedule.

BREAKING: Under pressure from the White House and State Department, USA House (a church acting as the official US pavilion) is now denying entry to @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom to speak with media after Fortune — the official media partner — invited him to speak. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 21, 2026

According to KCRA, Newsom’s office “provided confidential screenshots to corroborate its account of how the cancellation unfolded.”

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly bashed Newsom. “No one in Davos knows who third-rate governor Newscum is or why he is frolicking around Switzerland instead of fixing the many problems he created in California,” she said, but did not respond when asked if this comment meant that the White House was acknowledging it had blocked Newsom from USA House.

Later, the Rapid Response 47 account took an even sharper tone with a tweet that shared a screenshot from the CNN coverage from Davos showing Newsom seated in a chair along the back wall.

The failing Governor of California (rampant with fraud) watches from the corner cuck chair as @POTUS delivers a true masterclass in Davos. Embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/mO0hauksNv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 21, 2026

“The failing Governor of California (rampant with fraud) watches from the corner cuck chair as @POTUS delivers a true masterclass in Davos,” the caption read. “Embarrassing!”

As for Newsom, he seemed unfazed by the administration’s attacks, bashing Trump’s speech as “remarkably boring” and tweeting a video clip from when Trump was on stage that included several moments where the president mumbled or trailed off and the audience was silent.

Yeah, he really left the whole audience speechless. https://t.co/PwzeeS2uJ4 pic.twitter.com/V35tI9NnUz — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 21, 2026

In another tweet, Newsom included a clip of him sitting in the back of the room as Trump spoke about him, with an added musical soundtrack and the caption “rent free.”

rent free pic.twitter.com/lLB7uVydkf — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 21, 2026

