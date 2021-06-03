Fox News contributor and rumored Senate candidate Lara Trump was asked about recent reports that her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, is telling people that he expects to be “reinstated” in the White House in August. Ms. Trump claimed ignorance about that idea but added, “maybe there is something I don’t know,” while deriding media outlets who went with this story suggesting they are anti-Trump.

The comment came during a Thursday morning interview on Fox & Friends, which is notable for a few reasons, not least of which is that Fox News has almost entirely ignored the report that Trump is telling people he will return to the Presidency in August. Of course, no legal or constitutional process would allow such a thing.

The largely convivial interview ended with co-host Brian Kilmeade saying, “What about this story that president trump is thinking that he is going to be placed into office in August? Is that true? Has he mentioned that to you? Because I think 24 hours a day, other networks are running with that story.”

Ms. Trump started by mocking the news outlets that had been covering the original report. “Well, I think you should take a look at who those networks are and who is pushing that story out,” she said. New York Times’s Maggie Haberman wrote the initial report on Twitter, which has been broadly discussed on CNN and MSNBC and further reported by Washinton Post.

“As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be in the White House in August,” Ms. Trump clarified, adding, “Maybe there’s something I don’t know, Brian, but, no.”

“I think that that is a lot of folks getting worked up about something just because maybe there wasn’t enough pushback, you know, from the Republican side,” she continued. “No, I have not heard any plans for Donald Trump to be installed in the White House in August.”

Kilmeade then snarked on his cable news competitors, adding, “You just blew up all their programming for the next 72 hours.”

