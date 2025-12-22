Trump Threatens the Leader of Colombia: Better ‘Watch His A**’ And Close Cocaine Factories

President Donald Trump warned Colombian President Gustavo Petro to “watch his a**” and close Colombia’s “cocaine factories” on Monday after Petro claimed the southwestern region of the United States was stolen land.

“In response to the United States taking sanction oil from Venezuela, Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized the United States by saying the south-west is stolen land and that it should be returned to Latin America,” said a reporter during a Q&A session with the president on Monday. “I just wanted to know what your response to that is?”

Trump responded, “Well, he has to watch because, you know, he’s got drug factories. They make cocaine in Colombia, and he’s no friend of the United States. He’s very bad, very bad guy, and he’s got to watch his ass because he makes cocaine and they send it into the United States of America from Colombia.”

“We love the Colombian people, I love the Colombian people – great people, energetic, smart, great – but their new leader is a troublemaker, and he better watch it,” the president continued. “He better close up those cocaine factories. They have at least three major cocaine factories. We know where they are. He better close them up fast.”

Responding to the Trump administration’s seizure of Venezuelan oil ships last week, Petro claimed that “all of the southern U.S.” was built on stolen land.

“Texas is a territory that was invaded. It wasn’t sold. So was California and all of the southern U.S.,” he said, before demanding that the United States “give back what you stole.”

The Trump administration revoked Petro’s visa in September after the Colombian president urged U.S. soldiers to “disobey the orders of Trump.”

Weeks later, the U.S. Department of the Treasury placed sanctions on Petro and his family.

“President Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, is an illegal drug leader strongly encouraging the massive production of drugs, in big and small fields, all over Colombia,” said Trump in October. “It has become the biggest business in Colombia, by far, and Petro does nothing to stop it.”

The president went on to call Petro “a thug and a bad guy,” before threatening to “take very serious action against him and his country.”

Watch above via NewsNation.