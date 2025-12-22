JD Vance Says He Hates Affirmative Action a ‘Million Times More’ Than Racist Insults Directed at His Family

Vice President JD Vance told conservative writer Sohrab Ahmari over the weekend that while he deplores white supremacists like Nick Fuentes and his “Groyper Army” insulting his wife and children, he hates race-based affirmative action a “million times more.”

Vance told Ahmari at one point during their interview that “Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat sh*t. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States.”

“Let’s say you believe, as I do, that racism is bad, that we should judge people according to their deeds and not their ethnicity,” Vance went on to say, adding:

Is Nick Fuentes really the problem in this country? He’s a podcaster. He has a dedicated group of young fans, and some of them have been shitty to my friends and family. Does that annoy me? Of course. But let’s keep some perspective. For the past five to 10 years, I’ve watched one-half of our political leadership go all in on the idea that discriminating against whites in college admissions and jobs is not just OK, but affirmatively good. If you believe racism is bad, Fuentes should occupy one second of your focus, and the people with actual political power who worked so hard to discriminate against white men should occupy many hours of it.

Ahmari then adds, “But wouldn’t Vance’s own children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel — be treated with contempt in the Groypers’ ideal America? The difference, for Vance, is once more about possession of actual power to effectuate policy.”

Vance spoke on the issue, telling Ahmari, “If you look at my kids — half white, half-South Asian — they were among the most discriminated against in the entire elite-college and jobs hierarchy under Joe Biden. And the Left explicitly promises to bring that hierarchy back if they ever again get power.” He added:

It pisses me off that Fuentes calls my kids ‘jeet,’ and I appreciate that Ro Khanna would never do that. You know what pisses me off a million times more? That Ro Khanna, AOC, and Chris Murphy would deny them jobs and opportunities because they have the wrong skin color.” (Khanna, the Indian-American California lawmaker, has said he’d be “fine” with his kids being disadvantaged by race-based affirmative action.)

Vance spoke over the weekend at Turning Points AmericaFest and hit on a similar theme, declaring, “In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

Fuentes has repeatedly insulted Vance over the years and called him a “race traitor” for marrying his wife, Usha Vance — who is the daughter of Indian immigrants.