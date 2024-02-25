Gavin Newsom Lays it on Thick After Kristen Welker Asks if It’s ‘Responsible’ for Dems to Run Biden, Calls His Presidency a ‘Masterclass’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) raved about Joe Biden’s record on Meet The Press Sunday, saying Biden’s presidency has been a “masterclass” in how to run the country.

Host Kristen Welker brought up Biden’s age and asked if it would be “responsible” for Democrats “to put him at the top of the ticket” given the fact that “76 percent of voters say they have real concerns about President Biden’s ability to serve a second term.”

“Responsible? I revere his record,” Newsom answered, continuing:

I mean, what he’s done in three years, it’s been a masterclass. Close to 15 million jobs, that’s eight times more than the last three Republican presidents combined. The economy is booming, inflation is cooling. It’s .6% more than it was in the summer of 2020 at just 3.1%. Wait a second, we have American manufacturing coming home, all because of Biden’s wisdom, his temperance, his capacity to to lead in a bipartisan manner, which is an underrepresented point. And, so, I have great confidence moving forward. And so the answer is, absolutely! All in, in terms of the next four years for Joe Biden.

Welker pushed back, “These voters, though, aren’t complaining about his record. They’re talking about concerns about his ability to beat Trump, who you’ve called lightning, a threat, essentially to democracy. We’ve heard a lot of his allies say publicly, in private, ‘He is strong, he’s in command, he’s forceful.’ Does he need to do more to show that?”

“I think he’s doing everything he needs to do,” Newsom answered. “I mean, he’s got an extraordinary record. He’s doing everything he needs to do on Ukraine at the moment. He’s doing everything he needs to do to wrestle some common sense as it relates to a bipartisan approach to address the issue of the border when Republicans couldn’t take yes for an answer, because they don’t want to make that a political issue. He is leading.

“So, no, from my humble prospective, not only have the last three years been extraordinary, I’ve been out, as you know, on the campaign trail. I was just out in California. I’ve seen him up close, I’ve seen him from far. But here’s my point: it’s because of his age that he’s been so successful. It’s because of the wisdom and the character that’s developed over the years…so the opportunity to express that for four more years, what a gift it is for the American people.”

Newsom’s praise was a far cry from the apocalyptic scenario of “servitude and ruin” of a second Biden term claimed by GOP frontrunner Donald Trump during his CPAC key address Saturday.

Watch the clip above via NBC News.