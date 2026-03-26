Trump Asks for Whereabouts of Liberal Co-Host During Fox News Interview: ‘Did You Kick Her Off the Show?’

President Donald Trump asked the co-hosts of The Five if the absent Jessica Tarlov had been taken off the show.

Trump phoned into the program on Thursday, where he complained about Fox’s polls, the latest of which was released on Wednesday and showed the president with a 59% disapproval rating, his highest ever in the survey.

During the interview, Jesse Watters invited Trump to the set at some point in the future when Tarlov, the show’s liberal co-host, is present.

“Mr. President, the next time you do this on The Five, can we have you on set?” he asked. “Because we really want you to sit next to Jessica. I think you’d be a good influence on her. Can you do that?”

“Well, I think– I watch Jessica, and I’m not a fan,” Trump replied as the co-hosts laughed. And she uses fake numbers. She’ll give, ‘Well, he’s only polling [at] 42%.’ That’s not right. Polling very high, actually. You know, polls are just like– I hate people that use fake polls because polls are just like bad journalists. You know, bad journalists, they write fake stories. Well, fake polls do damage also. But that’s the thing. I’m sure I’d like her. I’m sure she’s a lovely person.”

“She’s a lovely person,” Watters replied. “We’re working on her. Don’t worry.”

“Tell me, did she not wanna do it, or did you kick her off the show?” the president inquired.

“No,” Watters said. “We didn’t kick her off. She had a previous schedule that she couldn’t change.”

Last July, Tarlov drew Trump’s ire after she called for gun control.

“I can’t stand Jessica Tarlov of THE FIVE. A real loser!!! DJT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.

Watch above via Fox News.

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