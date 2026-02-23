Trump’s Name Totally Absent from Truth Social HQ, Columnist Finds

President Donald Trump loves putting his name on stuff — his real estate developments, business ventures like Trump University and Trump Vodka, adding his moniker to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts — but at the headquarters for Trump Media & Technology Group in Sarasota, Florida, his brand is “oddly missing,” reported Sarasota Herald-Tribune columnist Chris Anderson.

TMTG, the parent company for Truth Social, seems to be the one company that isn’t boastfully declaring its association with the president in gold-plated lettering, Anderson reported, writing that he found it “shocking” how much the building that hosts the TMTG headquarters “looks like every other office building” along that road.

Trump's name oddly missing from Truth Social office in Sarasota https://t.co/SOKRRdzC3J — Sarasota Herald-Tribune (@HeraldTribune) February 23, 2026

“Oddly, there is not a single trace of Trump” at that location, wrote Anderson, throwing in a little shade over the president’s very publicized desire for a Nobel Peace Prize:

Trump may have his name in gold letters on a tower in Manhattan, but on a small sign outside the office building in Sarasota there is absolutely no mention of the 47th and current president of the United States. And the business registry inside the lobby might as well be a list of Nobel Peace Prize winners, because Trump’s name is not on that either. Go up a floor to where the leased office for Trump Media is located, and it is even stranger. Not a single word. There is only a paper sign attached to the door that reads: “No photos or video allowed. Visitors will be prosecuted.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!