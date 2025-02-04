Trump’s Border Czar Threatens to Jail the Governor of New Jersey for ‘Concealing an Illegal Alien’

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, made it absolutely clear on Fox News Monday night he would enthusiastically seek to prosecute New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) if it turned out he was indeed harboring an illegal migrant in his home. Murphy raised eyebrows over the weekend when he said publicly that a friend in his circle was struggling with her immigration status so he decided “let’s have her live at our house above our garage.”

“And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her,” the Democrat then added, speaking at an open discussion at Montclair State University. On Monday, Murphy’s office walked back the comment and told the New York Post he had been “misinterpreted” and there was no one living above his garage.

NJ Gov. Murphy’s claim he’s protecting migrant at his home was’ misinterpreted,’ rep insists https://t.co/YpfIIEbbRp pic.twitter.com/1Rxmd3ohcV — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2025

Fox’s Sean Hannity interviewed Homan and offered a round-up of the latest immigration news, saying, “Chicago leaders encourage residents to exercise their rights in resisting Trump’s deportation policies. The governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, basically admitted that he knew somebody that didn’t have full documentation that he was hiding over his garage. Then we have Thom Tillis, a senator from North Carolina, saying that people should have the right to sue sanctuary cities and states that aid and abet and lawbreaking. Your comment on all of that?”

“Well, I think the governor’s pretty– foolish thing what he said because I’ve gotten a hold of it. We won’t let it go. We’ll look into it,” Homan replied, adding:

And if you knowingly, knowingly harbor and concealing an illegal alien, that’s a violation of Title eight, United States Code 1324. I will seek prosecution or the secretary will seek prosecution. So maybe he’s bluffing. If he’s not, we’ll deal with that. And as far as doing sanctuary cities, well, get in line because the Trump administration is going to do that already. Sanctuary cities are a sanctuary for criminals. He’s one example. Right. The sanctuary city of New York City, if they gave us over the killer of Laken Riley when he got arrested in New York City for endangering a child, he would have been in jail. They would never killed Laken Riley. Sanctuary cities are responsible for deaths of thousands, thousands of young children throughout my career. And we’re going to show them we’re going home. And look, we’ve got a Supreme Court. That’s what President Trump wanted to do. He will end sanctuary cities.

Hannity followed up, “You know, there was a 2011 Government Accountability Office study found 3 million criminal offense offenses had been committed by illegal immigrants. This is before Harris-Biden-Mayorkas threw the floodgates wide open.”

“Who knows how many? Do we have any estimates? We know there’s about 350,000 missing children that have been used by illegal immigrants. Do we have any estimates? How many Americans have been victims of violent crime, murdered and raped? Do we have any idea that number at this point?” Hannity asked.

“You know, there’s really no metric on that because, you know, of course, in a thousand– We had no metric because one reason many sanctuary cities don’t even track their nationality when they come in jail,” Homan replied, concluding:

They won’t ask what country they’re from, what their immigration status is because they don’t want Ice to find out. So even though we know sanctuary cities are protecting criminals, we find out find out about a lot of them. There are a lot we don’t find out about because they simply won’t gather the biometrics so we know who they are. Well, again, I think President Trump, this administration are going to sue sanctuary cities. We need that information. I’ll say it again. Sanctuaries are sanctuaries for criminals, bottom line.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.