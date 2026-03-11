Trump Ripped on CNN for Betraying His Base to Join ‘Neocon Boomers’ He Used to Call ‘Warmongers’

President Donald Trump was blasted on CNN NewsNight Tuesday for betraying his base in favor of joining forces with the “neocon boomers” he previously condemned as “warmongers.”

“Back in the day, Trump used to call Lindsey Graham and his ilk warmongers. He used to suggest that it was like Dick Cheney and Lindsey Graham were in a cabal together,” pointed out CNN host Abby Phillip during a panel debate about Trump’s war with Iran. “He now has Lindsey Graham in his ear every day.”

She added, “And I think that’s what some people are worried about is that the mission creep has already begun. Trump has already shifted from saying that he was anti-war to being very interested in doing whatever he thinks he needs to do.”

MeidasTouch commentator Adam Mockler weighed in, “You wanna know what makes me so angry listening to people like Lindsey Graham and listening to the $1 billion a day toll? Is that the neocon boomers surrounding Donald Trump are mortgaging my generation’s future for another endless, maybe endless, but another very expensive Middle Eastern war.”

He continued, “We tried this with Iraq, we tried this with Afghanistan. It left us in trillions and trillions of dollars in debt. We pay $1 trillion a year just on the interest for our debt. This is amassing and it’s going to affect my generation for decades to come because the old people know they can start wars because young people don’t have the power to stop them, so the old people make us foot the bill.”

Mockler concluded, “And you know what I don’t like the most out of all of this is the gaslighting. They say that it’s fiscally irresponsible for us to invest in healthcare, for us to invest at home, and my generation and the future. The Affordable Care Act subsidies that they were arguing over were $50 billion. $50 billion.”

In June, neoconservative and former George H. W. Bush administration official Bill Kristol jokingly suggested that a neocon revival was taking place under Trump after the president backed regime change for Iran.

More recently, Trump has received backlash for betraying his base after campaigning on a no-war platform.

“It just seems so insane based on what he ran on,” said podcast host Joe Rogan, who endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, on Tuesday. “I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on ‘No more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.”

The conflict was also condemned by former Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, former Republican congresswoman and Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, and many others.

“This is obviously a betrayal of his campaign promises,” said former Republican strategist Tim Miller, who served as Jeb Bush’s communications director during the 2016 presidential election. “I mean, the MAGA supporters can spin it however they want, but JD Vance in that clip you played was just very blunt about this, and there’s nothing that has changed on the ground making Iran a bigger threat since Fall of 2024. In fact, Iran’s been degraded a lot since Fall of 2024, and so this is a total betrayal of his own voters.”

Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec also warned of the potential negative consequences for Republicans in the midterms, arguing that “younger voters are not going to be on board with this because they are war weary.”

Watch above via CNN.

